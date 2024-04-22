Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,084,000 after purchasing an additional 736,404 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,852,000 after acquiring an additional 115,861 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,968,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,341,000 after acquiring an additional 686,318 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,568 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,487 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $142.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $89.80 and a 1-year high of $150.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.28.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

