Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) Insider Acquires A$57,300.00 in Stock

Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN – Get Free Report) insider Heather Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.73 ($3.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$57,300.00 ($36,967.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,231.62, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

