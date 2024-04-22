Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $67.55 on Monday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.10 and a 200-day moving average of $58.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $994,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,153,787.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $994,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,153,787.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $2,585,576.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,758.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,314 shares of company stock valued at $8,588,205. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.