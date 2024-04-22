Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in MarketAxess by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in MarketAxess by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MKTX. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $239.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.80.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $204.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.43 and a 200 day moving average of $237.73. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.34 and a 1-year high of $336.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

About MarketAxess



MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Articles

