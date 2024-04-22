Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 904 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 137.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 38.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 416.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $69.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.62 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,317.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

