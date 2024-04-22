Oceaneering International (OII) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $654.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oceaneering International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Oceaneering International Trading Up 1.4 %
OII stock opened at $22.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 2.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OII shares. Barclays cut their target price on Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
View Our Latest Analysis on Oceaneering International
Oceaneering International Company Profile
Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oceaneering International
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.