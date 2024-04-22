Oceaneering International (OII) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $654.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oceaneering International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OII stock opened at $22.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 2.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth $161,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 81.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OII shares. Barclays cut their target price on Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

