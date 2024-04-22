Churchill Downs (CHDN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Churchill Downs to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The company had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Churchill Downs to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $118.96 on Monday. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $106.45 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.49 and a 200 day moving average of $120.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 16.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 78.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 24.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.13.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

