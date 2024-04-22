Amphenol (APH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Amphenol has set its Q1 guidance at $0.71-0.73 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amphenol to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $110.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.87 and a 200-day moving average of $98.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.59.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

