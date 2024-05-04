Savant Capital LLC Purchases 605 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $142.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $149.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.24.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

