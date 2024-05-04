WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Announces Earnings Results

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.
WestRock Stock Up 0.1 %
WRK opened at $51.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.73. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
WestRock Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 101.68%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WestRock
Insider Buying and Selling
In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
WestRock Company Profile
WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WestRock
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.