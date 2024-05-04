Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY24 guidance to $8.00-8.15 EPS.

NYSE ZBH opened at $121.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.66. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $147.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

