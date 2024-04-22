Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance
TLK stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.