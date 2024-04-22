StockNews.com Downgrades Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Hold

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JKHY. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.42.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $165.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 32,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.7% in the first quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth $1,411,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

