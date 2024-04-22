Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of ($17.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $22.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $30.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 440.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPBI shares. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Barbara Polsky bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $28,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at $347,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

