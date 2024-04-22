StockNews.com Downgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) to Buy

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on REGN. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $976.41.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

REGN stock opened at $896.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $998.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $953.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $892.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total value of $346,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,994,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641 over the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.