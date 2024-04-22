StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CJJD opened at $2.86 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84.

Institutional Trading of China Jo-Jo Drugstores

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.59% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

