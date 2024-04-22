Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Stock analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.13% from the company’s previous close.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Select Water Solutions stock opened at $9.34 on Monday. Select Water Solutions has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.12 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Select Water Solutions’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Select Water Solutions will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Select Water Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Select Water Solutions news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $67,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,304 shares of the company's stock, valued at $702,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $198,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 255,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,205,715.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,511 shares of company stock valued at $398,053 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 82,752 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Select Water Solutions by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,179,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 335,416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 94.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 57,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Select Water Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 62,529 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Articles

