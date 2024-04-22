Cwm LLC Has $19.27 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,892 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $19,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 22,615 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock opened at $159.81 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.47. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

