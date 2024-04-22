Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Community West Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community West Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community West Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CWBC opened at $18.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. Community West Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The company has a market cap of $161.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 million. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 20.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community West Bancshares will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 315,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Community West Bancshares by 236.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 116,796 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Community West Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Community West Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $2,135,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 115,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

