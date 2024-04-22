Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,739 Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seer were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Seer by 185.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Seer by 286.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Seer Stock Performance

Shares of SEER opened at $1.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.65. Seer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Seer had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 517.84%. The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 52,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $107,299.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,436,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,658.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 69,149 shares of company stock valued at $133,366 in the last ninety days. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Seer

(Free Report)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.