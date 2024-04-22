Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $99,000 Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 91,403 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 136.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,113 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 12.4% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,877,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,236,000 after purchasing an additional 866,863 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 377,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 162,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 103,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.86. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Profile

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.