Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 48,085 Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Structure Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPCR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 1,274.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington University bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GPCR stock opened at $36.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.81. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $75.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPCR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Read Our Latest Report on GPCR

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.