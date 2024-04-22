Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,771 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.33% of nLIGHT worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 40.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 23,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,827,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,685,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 37.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 17,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at nLIGHT

In other news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 14,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $172,927.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,328.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Price Performance

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $10.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.04 million, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.43. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $51.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.08 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

