Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $42,000 Position in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 368,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $4,476,127.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,022,293 shares in the company, valued at $158,090,637.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 368,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $4,476,127.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,022,293 shares in the company, valued at $158,090,637.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,441,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,580,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,429 shares of company stock worth $4,959,469 over the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SkyWater Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SKYT stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.18 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 4.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $12.97.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $79.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.90 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. Analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

