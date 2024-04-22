FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 221.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTAI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI stock opened at $68.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.90. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $73.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 223.80%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

