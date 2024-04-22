indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 269.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amundi acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INDI shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $60,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,447. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $60,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,447. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 31,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,278.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,491 shares of company stock worth $730,936. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 3.2 %

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $982.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.