AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 171.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 30.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $56.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.25. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $112.44.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Jorge A. Caballero acquired 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at $138,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

