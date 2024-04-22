11,041 Shares in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MRC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in MRC Global by 22.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,010,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,863,000 after buying an additional 561,706 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 24.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,989,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,389,000 after acquiring an additional 397,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on MRC Global from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

MRC Global Stock Performance

MRC Global stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. MRC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $994.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.52 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

