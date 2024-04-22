Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,014 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 69.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1,330.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

TCMD opened at $14.40 on Monday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $26.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $342.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $98,638.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,410.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $98,638.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,410.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,249 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $33,285.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,520 shares of company stock worth $268,820. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

