Strs Ohio Has $1.60 Million Stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 15,133,323.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,540,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,038,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Seaboard by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,630,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,088,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 2,402.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Seaboard by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEB stock opened at $3,229.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.41. Seaboard Co. has a 1 year low of $3,048.01 and a 1 year high of $4,080.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $64.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Seaboard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

