Strs Ohio Has $1.59 Million Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of NETSTREIT worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,455,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,578,000 after buying an additional 466,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,397,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,320,000 after buying an additional 217,119 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,555,000 after buying an additional 48,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,856,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,054,000 after buying an additional 172,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 56.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,674,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,661,000 after acquiring an additional 967,036 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $17.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 155.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 745.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTST. KeyCorp raised NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Articles

