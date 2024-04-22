Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 10,031 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,454 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,031 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,850,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BK. Bank of America upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.06.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $56.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average is $51.37. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $58.28.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

