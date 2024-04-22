Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 10,179 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after purchasing an additional 397,836 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after purchasing an additional 383,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV opened at $26.20 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

