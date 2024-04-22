Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 266 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Generac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Generac by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Generac by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $135.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

