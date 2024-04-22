Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $908,000 Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,609 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health stock opened at $79.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day moving average of $70.36.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EHC. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

