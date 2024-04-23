abrdn plc Acquires 109,275 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 872.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 109,275 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.24% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $28,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL opened at $232.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.91. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $275.00.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.23.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

