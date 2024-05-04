Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $177.37 and last traded at $172.88, with a volume of 354377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.56.

The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.18.

Read Our Latest Report on ALL

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.65.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.