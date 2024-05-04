Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $27.93 and last traded at $28.11, with a volume of 2500327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.93.
The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.
Mosaic Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.74%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on Mosaic
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $50,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 526.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
Mosaic Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.08.
About Mosaic
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mosaic
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.