Bombardier (BBD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bombardier is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Bombardier to post earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

Bombardier last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.91 billion.

Bombardier Price Performance

Bombardier has a 12-month low of C$7.83 and a 12-month high of C$13.18.

