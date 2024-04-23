Tutor Perini (TPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Tutor Perini to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.850-1.100 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. On average, analysts expect Tutor Perini to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

NYSE:TPC opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $359,539.88. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $359,539.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $211,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 68,346 shares in the company, valued at $907,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,201 shares of company stock valued at $822,980. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tutor Perini

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Further Reading

