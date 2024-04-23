Primis Financial (FRST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Primis Financial to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.17 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, analysts expect Primis Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FRST stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.73. Primis Financial has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $42,408.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,049.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,631. 10.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Primis Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

