Atomera (ATOM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. Atomera has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $146.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 8,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $49,767.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,518 shares of company stock valued at $110,687. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

