Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Issues Earnings Results

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CATY stock opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average is $38.83. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CATY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $304,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,885,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

