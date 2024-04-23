Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases Shares of 2,872 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $115.26.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.
In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
