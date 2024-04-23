Cetera Trust Company N.A Invests $46,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $977,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,747.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,621 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,623. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $49.52 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

