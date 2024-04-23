Cetera Trust Company N.A Invests $90,000 in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATSG. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATSG opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $842.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $517.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.04 million. Research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATSG shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

