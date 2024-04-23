450 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Bought by Cetera Trust Company N.A

Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,034 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,567,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,623,000 after acquiring an additional 282,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,073,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,536 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,847,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,292,000 after acquiring an additional 173,236 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. Barclays raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,491 shares of company stock worth $21,454,204. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.3 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $131.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.81 and a 52 week high of $140.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

