Cetera Trust Company N.A Invests $40,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $152.99.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

