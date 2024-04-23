Cardinal Health, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cardinal Health in a report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.83. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.28 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

CAH opened at $102.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $77.56 and a 1 year high of $116.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

