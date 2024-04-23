Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 33,662 Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Universal Technical Institute as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington University purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,886,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 627,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 38,630 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 15.0% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 426,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 55,608 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

In other news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $131,395.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.84 million, a PE ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.19 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

